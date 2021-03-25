BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Last year, nearly 12.04 lakh candidates out of 15.29 lakh were able to clear the exams, taking the overall passing percentage to 80.59 per cent.

Patna | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will likely release the much-awaited class 10th board exam results by the end of March this year, sources have told English Jagran. The Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2021 will be declared at the official website of the BSEB at onlinebseb.in. The students can also check their results at biharboardonline.com.

This year, more than 16.8 lakh candidates -- 8.46 lakh boys and 8.37 lakh girls -- had appeared for the BSEB class 10th board exams that were conducted amid fears of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the class 10th board exams were declared on May 27.

Here's how the candidates can check their Bihar Board class 10th board exam results 2021 online:

Step 1) Visit the official website of the Bihar Board at onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.com

Step 2) Now the candidates would need to click on the link that reads "Class 10 Result" on the homepage

Step 3) After this, the candidates would need to enter their credentials -- enrollment number and other details asked on the website

Step 4) Your Bihar Board class 10th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5) The candidates are now required to download their results and save a printout for future reference

BSEB Class 10 Result 2021 toppers' list and passing percentage

Last year, nearly 12.04 lakh candidates out of 15.29 lakh were able to clear the exams, taking the overall passing percentage to 80.59 per cent. Nearly 4.03 lakh candidates -- 2.38 lakh boys and 1.65 lakh girls -- achieved 1st division while 1.17 lakh students passed with third division. On the other hand, 5.24 lakh candidates secured the second division. As per the official Bihar board data, more than 2.89 lakh candidates were not able to pass the exams.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma