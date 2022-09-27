BSEB Bihar Board 10th Exam 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till October 8; Here's How To Apply

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has extended the registration deadline for the Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023. Students who want to register for Bihar Board Matric exams can apply online till October 8, 2022. Students applying for the Bihar Board Exams can fill out the online application form available on the official website- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com and register their students for the academic session 2022-2023.

Besides extending the registration date, BSEB has also activated the application correction window. Candidates who have got themselves registered and want to make changes in their application can do it now. The board has tweeted the extension in the application deadline for BSEB Matric Exam 2023 through the official Twitter handle.

Students must know that details which can be changed in the correction window are name, father’s name, photograph, DOB, caste, gender and subject. Students should fill the application form only after correcting the registration details. If candidates face any kind of issue in applying, they can contact the helpline number 0612-2232074.

Here's How a student can apply for Bihar BSEB Matric Exam 2023:

Visit the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, look for the relevant link

Enter the registration details to log in

Fill out the form and cross-check the details

Submit the same and save it for future use.

The Bihar Education Board has also released the registration cards which include the BSEB Unique ID of the student and it is mandatory for the students to fill in their registration ID on the examination form. All the students interested in sitting for exams will be required to pay the examination fee as prescribed for the BSEB Inter and matric registrations. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.