BSEB Admit Card 2023: Bihar Board Releases Dummy Admit Card; How To Check Here

Bihar School Examination Committee (BSEB) has released the Dummy admit cards of the students who have filled the examination form for the Matriculation and Intermediate to be conducted for the session 2022-23. Students can apply for corrections in case of errors in the Dummy admit card. The last date is November 18 for Error corrections in the Dummy Bihar Board Matric/ Inter Admit Card in case of any error. Candidates can check their Dummy admit card at-- biharboardonline.com

Students can get also Dummy Admit Cards for classes 10 and 12 from their respective schools. Students have to contact the office of the Principal or Head of their school. Moreover, students must check their Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card details if any mistakes are found candidates must have to contact the principal office itself and make corrections before November 18.

Students must note that process of acceptance of the BSEB dummy admit card 2022 by Bihar Board is through corrections schools only and amendments in any other mode or after the stipulated last date will not be accepted.

BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2023: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, Candidates will get a link to BSEB 10th 12th Dummy Admit card 2022

Step 3: Now, candidates have to enter school codes, names, date of birth and now click on submit

Step 4: BSEB 10th 12th Dummy Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Note: If there is any error in the Dummy Admit card 2022, candidates must go to school management and rectify this error.