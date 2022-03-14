New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB is likely to release the results of class 12 intermediate exams of 2022 soon. About 13.5 lakh students who appeared for the exams are eagerly waiting for the results. The tentative date for the release of BSEB Inter Result 2022 is 16 to 17 March. Once released, students can check the results on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per several media reports, the evaluation work for Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 has been completed successfully on 8th March and currently the toppers interviews and verification process is going on. Although BSEB has not announced any official date, it is likely that after the 12th toppers verification process is complete the mark sheet can be declared.

Check the step-by-step process of downloading BSEB 12th, Intermediate Results 2022, here:

Step 1: First you are required to visit the official website of BSEB at - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Then click on the result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then you will be asked to enter the login details and click on the submit.

Step 4: Once you do that, the BSEB results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Remember to download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi has said "The result preparation process is on, it's too early to say when intermediate exam result will be announced. Will notify the result date, once confirmed," as quoted by Careers360.

The BSEB had released the answer key for intermediate exams and had closed the window for students to raise objections against the BSEB class 12 answer key on March 6, 2022. Students must note that the Bihar Board 12th result 2022 released online will be provisional and students will have to contact their respective schools for the original one.

For the latest updates and important details, students are advised to keep a regular check here or on the official website of BSEB.

Posted By: Ashita Singh