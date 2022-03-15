New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB is all set to announce the results of class 12 intermediate exams of 2022 soon. Once released, students can check the results on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As per the latest buzz on several media portals, the BSEB is likely to release the BSEB Inter Result 2022 on 16 or 17 March.

Meanwhile, as per several media reports, the evaluation work for Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 has been completed successfully on 8th March, and currently the toppers interviews and verification process is going on. As soon as the 12th toppers verification process will be completed, BSEB can declare the scorecards online. About 13.5 lakh students who appeared for the exams are eagerly waiting for the results and they must note that the online results will be provisional and students will have to contact their respective schools for the original one.

Check how to download BSEB Intermediate Results 2022, here:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB at - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Then click on the result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then you will be asked to enter the login details and click on the submit.

Step 4: Once you do that, the BSEB Intermediate 2022 results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Earlier, BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi has said "The result preparation process is on, it's too early to say when intermediate exam result will be announced. Will notify the result date, once confirmed," a media portal had reported.

Meanwhile, BSEB is also likely to declare the results of class 10 or Matric exams 2022 by March 25, 2022. The Bihar Board Matric exam was conducted from 17th to 24th February 2022 and once its results are released, students can download the scorecards from the official website is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.

Posted By: Ashita Singh