New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12 compartment exams 2022 schedule has been released. The Bihar Board has released the class 12th compartment exam timetable on its official Twitter handle. The intermediate compartmental exam will begin on April 25 and will end on May 4, 2022 according to the released schedule.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts for Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational course. The timing of the first shift is 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. For N.R.B, MB Alt. Eng., MB Urdu, and MB Maithili exams will be conducted from 1.45 pm to 3.30 pm.

An additional 15 minutes “cool-off” time will be given to students to read and analyse the questions. However, students will not be allowed to discuss or write answers in these 15 minutes.

Check the full schedule here

Intermediate Compartmental-Cum-Special Examination, 2022 का Examination schedule हुआ जारी।#BSEB pic.twitter.com/KLvcxAuhBw — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) April 9, 2022

It should be noted that the BSEB class 12th compartment exam 2022 will be held in the offline mode across the various exam centres in the state. Also, BSEB will conduct the practical exams between April 18 and April 20.

Meanwhile, BSEB has also extended the registration date for BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022. The deadline for applying for the examination is April 9. Earlier, the last date to apply for the compartment exam was set till April 6, 2022.

The compartment exams are for those students who could not qualify the final board examination and the special exam is for those who could not appear in inter final exams.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha