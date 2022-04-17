New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released the admit cards for the Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exams. These admit cards are for the BSEB Inter Compartment Exam admit cards 2022 for the theory exams. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can check and download their admit cards from the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

It should be noted that the theory exams for BSEB 12th Compartment cum Special Exams 2022 will take place from April 25, 2022, till May 4, 2022. Candidates can have an access to the admit cards till May 4.

If you are also appearing for the compartment exam and want to download your admit card then here's how you can do it by following the step-wise guide.

Download BSEB, Bihar Board 12th Compartment cum Special Exams 2022 Admit Card -

Step 1: Go to the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads BSEB 12th Compartment cum Special Exams 2022 Admit Cards --- click on that

Step 3: Enter your User Name and Password to log in

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout of it for future use.

Candidates must note that the BSEB 12th Compartment and Special Exam Admit Card 2022 is an important document, and candidates should carry it with them while appearing for the exam.

Candidates can also reach out to the education board in case of any discrepancy and problem faced during downloading the hall tickets. The last date to download the BSEB 12th Compartment cum Special Exams 2022 is set as May 4.

Earlier this month, the education board also released the admit cards for the practical exams for BSEB Inter Compartment cum Special Exams 2022. The practical exams will start on April 18 and end on 20, 2022.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen