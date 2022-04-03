New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Bihar School Examination Board, (BSEB) has started the application process for scrutiny of its class 10 results. The Bihar board declared its class 10 board results on March 31, and 79.88 per cent of students cleared the examination. Students who are not satisfied with the marks they have scored in the exam can apply for the scrutiny of their BSEB class 10 answer sheets online.

It should be noted that in order to apply for scrutiny, students have to pay a fee of Rs 70 per subject. The application window for the same will be open till April 8. Students can apply for the scrutiny on the official website of the Bihar board -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Talking about numbers then, a total of 16.11 lakh students appeared for the BSEB class 10 exams, and as many as 12.86 lakh students cleared the exam, while more than 3.24 lakh students were unable to clear the exam.

If you have appeared for the exam and want to apply for the scrutiny, then here's how you can do it by following the step-wise guide.

BSEB 10th Scrutiny: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'Apply for scrutiny (Annual Secondary Examination 2022)' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to register on the website by creating a login. For that, students will need their roll number, name, and date of birth

Step 4: Now log in to your account using the username and password

Step 5: - Click on the 'Apply for Scrutiny' option

Step 6: Pay the applicable fees and submit

Step 7: Now, submit the request and save the acknowledgment

