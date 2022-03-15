Patna | Jagran Education Desk: BSEB class 10 results 2022 are tentatively scheduled to be declared on the official website by March 25, 2022.

Candidates who have appeared for the BSEB class 10 exams can check their results on the official BSEB website.

How to check the BSEB Class 10 Results?

Students must log in to the BSEB official website and enter their respective Class 10 registration number on the result link available on the website.

It must be noted that a direct link for the results to check the BSEB 2022 Class 10 and 12 will be available once the results are declared on the official website. The offiicial website is, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.

BSEB Class 10 results 2022: How to check online; step by step

Here is a step by step process to check the result online:

Step 1 - Visit the official website of Bihar Education Board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.

Step 2 - Click on the ‘Bihar Board 2022 10th Result on homepage.

Step 3 - Go to the new login window of Class 10th result 2022 on the screen.

Step 4 - Enter roll code and the roll number.

Step 5 - Click on the “Search” button with relevant details.

Step 6 - BSEB 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

BSEB Class 10 exam: Nature of exam and original mark sheet

The BSEB 10th result 2022 is provisional in nature, which means that students must collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools some days after the Bihar Board 2022 10th result. The mark sheet will include the subject-wise marks, grades, personal details, and other important details.

The Bihar Board Matric exam were conducted from 17th to 24th February 2022. The BSEB result for class 10th will tentatively be announced by the Bihar board tentatively by March 25, 2022.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma