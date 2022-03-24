New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on 16th March released the results of BSEB class 12th board exam, and now the Bihar board is set to declare the BSEB class 10th results soon. The board was supposed to announce the class 10 results earlier, however, due to the allegedly mathematical paper leak, the declaration of results got delayed. Later the board decided to re-schedule the exam in the Motihari district. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the Bihar board -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com

The maths paper was allegedly leaked on social media just before the exam was supposed to take place on February 17. Later, the Bihar board decided to conduct the exam on March 24, 2022. The Bihar board was expected to declare the class 10 results on March 25. As per media reports, the Bihar board is done with the evaluation process of all the answer scripts of class 10 exams.

When will BSEB Class 10th results be declared?

As per several media reports, the Bihar board will anytime declare the results of class 10th results on its official website. However, the board is yet to confirm the specific date or time for the declaration of results.

How to check the BSEB class 10th Results 2022 :

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar board -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Students will find the result link (once released) on the homepage of the website

Step 3: Log in with your roll code and roll number

Step 4: The BSEB results will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Bihar Board Matric Results: Passing Marks

In order to clear the BSEB class 10 exam, candidates need to score a minimum of 33 per cent mark in every subject. It should be noted that for the subjects which have practical and theory subjects, candidates are required to clear both the theory and practical papers separately.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen