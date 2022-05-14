New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday (May 14) released the answers keys for the Class 10 Compartment exam 2022. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website of the BSEB (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in).

The BSEB Class 10 Compartmental Exams 2022 were held from May 5 to May 9, 2022. The exam was held in two sessions, from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm. Students were given 15 minutes extra time before the exam to read and understand the question paper. Applicants can also raise objections to this Matric Compartmental cum Special exam answer key. The last date to raise objections is May 16, 2022. No objections will be accepted after the last date.

Here's a step-by-step look at how candidates can check the BSEB Class 10 Compartment exam 2022 answer key.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on the answer key link

3. Login with roll code and roll number

4. Download the answer key for objective-type questions

5. Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Earlier on May 9, the BSEB released the answer keys for objective questions asked in Intermediate or Class 12 Compartment and Special exams, 2022. Students and parents were allowed to raise objections to the answer key up to 5 pm till May 11, through the link available on the board website.

Meanwhile, the Bihar School Examination Board is a statutory body under section 3 of the Bihar School Examination Act - 1952 which is functioning under the Government of Bihar devised to conduct examinations at secondary and senior secondary standard in both government and private schools belonging to the state of Bihar. The board conducts secondary and senior secondary school examinations twice a year. One is the annual board examinations in February–March and the other is a supplementary examination held in May-June of every year.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha