New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10 compartment exams 2022 schedule has been released by the board on Monday 2022. As per the released date sheets, Bihar Board Matric Compartmental Exam will start on 5th May and will continue till 9th May. The students who failed the Bihar Board matriculation examination will appear in the Bihar compartmental examination.

The special exams for Bihar Class 10th will be held in two shifts, morning and evening. The first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12.45 am. While the second shift will run from 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm. May 8 will be a holiday for only one day in the schedule. Also, registrations process for the same has already been cl

Check the schedule for Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Exams 2022, here:

Matric Compartmental-Cum-Special Examination, 2022 का Examination schedule हुआ जारी।

Exam Date First Shift (9:30 Am to 12:15 Pm) Second Shift (1:45 Pm to 4:30 Pm)

5th May 2022 Mathematics Science

5th May 2022 Home Science Music

6th May 2022 Social Science English

7th May 2022 Mother Tongue-Hindi, Urdu Second Indian Language Sanskrit, Bhojpuri, Hindi

9th May 2022 Optional Subjects

Students must know that BSEB had already released the results for Bihar Matric Exams 2022 in March. As per the issued result, approx 4,326 students, including 2,107 boys and 2,219 girls, have been placed in the compartment category in 2022. The pass percentage, this year in the BSEB matric, or Class 10 exam, stood at 79.88 percent, which is higher than the previous year's 78.17 percent.

It should be noted that the BSEB class 10th compartment exam 2022 will be held in the offline mode across the various exam centers in the state. Meanwhile, Bihar Board had earlier, released the schedule for the Bihar Intermediate Compartmental exams and as per the date sheet, the exam will begin on April 25 and will end on May 4, 2022.

