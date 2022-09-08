BSEB 10, 12 Exams 2022: Sent Up Exams Likely To Begin From October; Check Schedule Here

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, is soon expected to release the datesheet for the Bihar 10th, 12th board exams. The education board will conduct the exam in February 2023. As per the media report, the education body has already prepared the BSEB sent-up exam schedule for both classes 10, 12. Students who will be appearing for the Bihar class 10, 12 exams are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the schedule is released, students can check and download the document from the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per media reports, the Bihar Sent-Up exams will begin on November 15, 2022. Further exams for class 12 will be conducted from October 11, 2022. However, candidates should know that the education board is yet to release an official notice regarding the exam schedule. Hence, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.

Meanwhile, the exam schedule for 2022-2023 is expected to be released soon. Further, the board officials have said that the BSEB has already prepared the question paper for both matric and inter exams. All the DEO offices will have the set of question papers in the last week of September.

Further, the media report suggests that more than 30 lakh students have registered for the exam. While 17 lakh students will be appearing for the Bihar Board class 10th Matric exam, over 13 lakh will sit for the BSEB Inter exam. Once the exam will come to an end, the schools affiliated with the board have to send all the results to the district education office.

Apart from that, the education body is also yet to issue the admit card release date. In order to download the admit card, students should have their registration number and password. For more details, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website.