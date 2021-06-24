BSE Odisha Result 2021: The board will also announce Annual HSC, State Open School Certificate and Madhyama Exam 2021 results tomorrow.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is all set to release Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 on June 25, 2021. Along with this, the board will also announce Annual HSC, State Open School Certificate and Madhyama Exam 2021 results tomorrow. Once released, class 10 students can check their results on the official website of the board--bseodisha.ac.in. The link will be activated at 6 pm tomorrow.

First, the BSE Odisha Class 10 Result will be placed before the exam committee at 1 pm. After the results are approved, the BSE Class 10, Madhyama, and state open school results will be published by the head office at 4 pm. Then at 6 pm, the result link will be activated, and the students will be able to check their class 10 results.

How to check BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha board-- bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Result 2021 tab

Step 3: Click on the 'BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021' link

Step 4: Fill in your credentials such as Roll number, etc

Step 5: Class 10 result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

How to check BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 via SMS?

In Incase class 10 students are not able to check result due to internet connectivity or non-availability of an internet facility then, they can follow the below steps to check result via SMS:

Step 1: Type OR01<Roll Number>

Step 2: Send it to 5676750

Step 3: The result will be received via SMS.

Earlier, the Odisha board cancelled class 10 exams in May due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation across the country. The board released evaluation criteria to mark the students. According to the criteria, the class 10 students are marked on the basis of class 9 exams and class 10 internal assessment.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv