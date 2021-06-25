BSE Odisha Class 10 Result: This year nearly 5.4 lakh students are waiting for their Odisha Class 10 Result, which will be based on their internal assessment.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Finally, the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, is all set to declare BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 today. Along with this, the state board will also announce the State Open School Certificate and Madhyama Class 10 Results 2021. The results will be published by 4 pm, while by 6 pm, the official link to view the result will be active. Students can check their results on the official website--bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

Here's how to download BSE Odisha Class 10 Result:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of Odisha Board--bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Annual HSC Result 2021 link

Step 3: Fill in your credentials, such as roll number and other details

Step 4: BSE Odisha Class 10 Result will display on your screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

How to check BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 via SMS?

In Incase class 10 students are not able to check result due to internet connectivity or non-availability of an internet facility then, they can follow the below steps to check result via SMS:

Step 1: Type OR01<Roll Number>

Step 2: Send it to 5676750

Step 3: The result will be received via SMS.

The hard copies of the passing certificate and mark sheets of BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 will be distributed later.

Last year, a total of 5,34,843 students had appeared in the matric exam, out of whom the result was declared for 5,33,831 students. The pass percentage was 79.71 for regular students.

This year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation looming in the state, the Odisha government had to scrap class 10 and 12 board Exams 2021. Talking about Class 12 Result 2021, earlier, reports suggested that the Odisha board will release the result by the second week of August. However, with Supreme Court's order in being, the board will have to wrap up the evaluation criteria and declare the results on or before July 30, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv