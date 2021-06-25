Students who are not satisfied with their results, and wish to write the exam, can fill forms from July 5. The exam will be held on later dates in August-September depending on the COVID situation at the time.

Bhubaneswar | Jagran Education Desk: Odisha HSC Class 10th results have been announced on Friday. The state education board released the result on Board’s official website bseodisha.nic.in as well as the result portal orissaresults.nic.in. The results are also available through SMS service on individual request basis.

Based on the Board’s evaluation formula decided in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, over five lakh students have been evaluatedin the BSE HSC Class 10 results.

The Odisha Board released the BSE HSC Class 10 results on the basis of the combined marks of Class 9 and Class 10 respectively. 40 per cent of the weightage of marks has been given to the Class 9 marks whereas 60 per cent of the weightage has been given to the Class 10 evaluation.



BSE HSC Odisha Result 2021 – List of Toppers



The early inputs have suggested that the pass percentage for the current year is 97.89 per cent which is nearly 20 per cent high from the previous year’s 78.76 per cent. A total of 5,74,125 examinees registered for the exam and 5,62,010 were declared pass.



Topper list will be available soon after the announcement of results on the official portals of the Board.

Students who are not satisfied with their results, and wish to write the exam, can fill forms from July 5. The exam will be held on later dates in August-September depending on the COVID situation at the time.

