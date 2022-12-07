Brain Teaser: Can You Solve This Brain Teaser In 4 Seconds?

Solving brain teasers boosts your brain power and keeps your memory strong. It is an exercise of the brain which are designed to stimulate cognitive function, encouraging the brain to work to complete the exercise.

Here is a simple brain teaser that you can try to solve in seconds. A farmer needs to take a fox, a chicken, and a sack of grain across a river. The only way across the river is by a small boat, which can only hold the farmer and one of the three items. Left unsupervised, the chicken will eat the grain, and the fox will eat the chicken. However, the fox won’t try to eat the grain, and neither the fox nor the chicken will wander off. How does the farmer get everything across the river?

Your times start now





Don’t look for the answer without attempting and try to think of the right answer

Can you guess the answer that how does the farmer get everything across the river?





Read the question twice and think again for the right answer

The goal for users here is to find that how does the farmer get everything across the river? easy, right?

You have only 4 seconds to think about

Enough of suspense let’s jump to the answer you have tried well





Answer: The farmer must follow these steps.

Take the chicken across the river. Come back with an empty boat. Take the grain across the river. Bring the chicken back. Take the fox across the river. Come back with an empty boat. Take the chicken across the river.





