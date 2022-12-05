Brain Teaser: Can You Solve This Brain Teaser In 4 Seconds?

Solving brain teasers boosts your brain power and keeps your memory strong. It is an exercise of the brain which are designed to stimulate cognitive function, encouraging the brain to work to complete the exercise.

Here is a simple brain teaser that you can try to solve in seconds. A man was walking in the rain. He was in the middle of nowhere. He had nothing and nowhere to hide. He came home all wet, but not a single hair on his head was wet. Why is that?

Answer: The man was bald.