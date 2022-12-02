Brain Teaser: Can You Solve This Brain Teaser In 4 Seconds?

Here is a simple brain teaser that you can try to solve in seconds

By Ritesh Kumar
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 04:38 PM IST
Minute Read
Brain Teaser

Solving brain teasers boosts your brain power and keeps your memory strong. It is an exercise of the brain which are designed to stimulate cognitive function, encouraging the brain to work to complete the exercise.

Here is a simple brain teaser that you can try to solve in seconds. The water level in a reservoir is low, but doubles every day. It takes 60 days to fill the reservoir. How long does it take for the reservoir to become half full?

Your times start now 


Don’t look for the answer without attempting and try to think of the right answer

 

Can you guess the answer that how long does it take for the reservoir to become half full?


Read the question twice and think again for the right answer 

 

The goal for users here is to find how long does it take for the reservoir to become half full? easy, right?

 

You have only 4 seconds to think about

 

Enough of suspense let’s jump to the answer you have tried well


Answer: 59 days. If the water level doubles every day, the reservoir on any given day was half the size the day prior. If the reservoir is full on day 60, that means it was half full on day 59, not on day 30. 

