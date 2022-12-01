Brain Teaser: Can You Solve This Brain Teaser In 4 Seconds?

Solving brain teasers boosts your brain power and keeps your memory strong. It is an exercise of the brain which are designed to stimulate cognitive function, encouraging the brain to work to complete the exercise.

Here is a simple brain teaser that you can try to solve in seconds. Fourteen of the kids in the class are girls. Eight of the kids wear blue shirts. Two of the kids are neither girls nor wear blue shirts. If five of the kids are girls who wear blue shirts, how many kids are in the class?

Your times start now





Don’t look for the answer without attempting and try to think of the right answer

Can you guess the answer that how can you tell how many kids are in the class?





Read the question twice and think again for the right answer

The goal for users here is to find how many kids are in the class? easy, right?

You have only 4 seconds to think about

Enough of suspense let’s jump to the answer you have tried well





Answer: 19