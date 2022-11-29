Brain Teaser: Can You Solve This Brain Teaser In 4 Seconds?

Here is a simple brain teaser that you can try to solve in seconds

By Ritesh Kumar
Tue, 29 Nov 2022 06:35 PM IST
Minute Read
Brain Teaser: Can You Solve This Brain Teaser In 4 Seconds?
Brain Teaser

Solving brain teasers boosts your brain power and keeps your memory strong. It is an exercise of the brain which are designed to stimulate cognitive function, encouraging the brain to work to complete the exercise. 

Here is a simple brain teaser that you can try to solve in seconds. you left your campsite and hiked south for 3 miles. Then you turned east and hiked for 3 miles. Then turned north and hiked for 3 miles, at which time you came upon a bear inside your tent eating food! What color was the bear?

Your times start now 


Don’t look for the answer without attempting and try to think of the right answer

 

Can you guess the answer that how can you tell What color was the bear?

 

Read the question twice and think again for the right answer 

 

The goal for users here is to find the color of the bear easy, right?

 

You have only 4 seconds to think about

 

Enough of suspense let’s jump to the answer you have tried well

 

The answer is  White. The only place you can hike 3 miles south, then east for 3 miles, then north for 3 miles and end up back at your starting point is the North Pole. Polar bears are the only bears that live at the North Pole, and they are white. 

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.