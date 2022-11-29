Brain Teaser: Can You Solve This Brain Teaser In 4 Seconds?

Solving brain teasers boosts your brain power and keeps your memory strong. It is an exercise of the brain which are designed to stimulate cognitive function, encouraging the brain to work to complete the exercise.

Here is a simple brain teaser that you can try to solve in seconds. you left your campsite and hiked south for 3 miles. Then you turned east and hiked for 3 miles. Then turned north and hiked for 3 miles, at which time you came upon a bear inside your tent eating food! What color was the bear?

The answer is White. The only place you can hike 3 miles south, then east for 3 miles, then north for 3 miles and end up back at your starting point is the North Pole. Polar bears are the only bears that live at the North Pole, and they are white.