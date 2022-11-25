Brain Teaser: Can You Solve This Brain Teaser In 4 Seconds?

Solving brain teasers boosts your brain power and keeps your memory strong. It is an exercise of the brain which are designed to stimulate cognitive function, encouraging the brain to work to complete the exercise.

Here is a simple brain teaser that you can try to solve in seconds. You are in a room that has three switches and a closed door. The switches control three light bulbs on the other side of the door. Once you open the door, you may never touch the switches again. How can you definitively tell which switch is connected to each of the light bulbs?

First, turn on the first two switches. Now leave them on for five minutes. Once five minutes have passed, turn off the second switch, leaving one switch on. Now you have to go through the door. The light that is still on is connected to the first switch. Whichever of the other two is warm to the touch is connected to the second switch. The cold bulb is connected to the switch that was never turned on.