BPSSC Releases Mark Sheets Of ESI, Steno ASI And FRO Exams; Here’s How To Check

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Wednesday released the mark sheet for the written exams held for the recruitment to ESI, Steno ASI, and Range Forest Officer (FRO) posts. The download link will be available till January 4 next year. Candidates who appeared in these exams can download their marks sheet at – bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Earlier, the BPSSC ESI, ASI Steno and FRO final results were declared on September 23, October 21 and September 6, respectively. Now the board has released the mark sheets. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 43 vacant posts of Range Officers of Forest, 133 Stenographer Assistant Sub-Inspector vacant posts, and 212 Enforcement Sub-Inspector vacant posts.

The BPSSC is a group C civil service recruitment body for Bihar Police. The commission's motive is to select applicants in various government departments for Group C staff jobs in the Bihar police according to candidates' merits and the rules of reservation.

BPSSC ESI, Steno ASI, FRO Exams: Here’s How To Check Score Card

Step 1: Go to the official website– bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link ‘Important Notice: Regarding Marks Sheet for the ESI Exam (Advt. No. 02/2019), Steno ASI Exam (Advt. No. 01/2020) and Range Officer of Forests Exam (Advt. No. 02/2020) ’

Step 3: Now, enter the required details

Step 4: Download the BPSSC mark sheets 2022