New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission will release BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 today (December 10). Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The link for the Bihar Police SI admit card will be available on the official website from 11:00 am today. The exam will be held on December 26, 2021, in two shifts. In order to qualify for the exam, the candidate should score a minimum of 30 marks. Qualifying candidates will have to appear for Mains Exam.

Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download the admit card through these steps:

How to download BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021

Step 1: Go to the official site of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, the candidate will find the link BPSSC Bihar Police SI admit card 2021 -- click on that

Step 3: Now enter the details required

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

It should be noted that students are required to carry the admit card along with a Photo-ID Card which was mentioned in the application form. Apart from that, candidates should carry Covid Vaccination Certification. Students who have not taken the vaccination are required to do the RT PCR Test one week before the exam and bring the report at the centre.

A total of 1998 posts of Police Sub-Inspector and 215 posts of sergeant will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen