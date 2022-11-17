BPSC Result 2022: BPSC 67th Prelims CCE Results Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in; Here's How To Check

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) declared the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (BPSC 67th CCE Prelims) results on Thursday. Those who appeared for the exam can go to the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and check their results.

The exams were conducted on September 30, 2022, and over 4.75 lakh candidates appeared for the exams. Meanwhile, those who qualified for the exam will be called for BPSC 67th Main Exam.

BPSC 67th Prelims Result: Here's How To Check

Those who want to check their results can visit the official website and follow the below-mentioned steps in order to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, ' BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022'.

Step 3: You then need to enter your login credentials.

Step 4: BPSC 67th prelims result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your results and download it.

Note: You can also take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, this time the BPSC exams werte surrounded by controversies as it had been cancelled several times. At first, it was scheduled to take place on October 8. However, it was cancelled as the paper got leaked.

BPSC 67th Prelims Result: Topper List

First Topper: Sudhir Kumar

Second Topper: Ankit Kumar

Third Topper: Brajesh Kumar

Students had to solve questions from different subjects including General Science, National, and International Events, History of Bihar and India, Geography (mainly Geography of Bihar), Indian Polity and Economy, Changes in the economy of Bihar post-independence, Indian National Movement, and the Role of Bihar, General Mental Abilities.

Reportedly, the level of questions in the exam was easy to moderate. The questions from the economics section were however tough.

Meanwhile, the applications for BPSC were invited through the online mode to fill 5529 vacancies. This year, over 6 lakh of candidates registered for the CCE exam in Bihar.