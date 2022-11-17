BPSC Result 2022: BPSC 67th Prelims CCE Result Likely To Be Released Today; Here's How To Check

BIHAR Public Service Commission (BPSC) is likely to release the BPSC Result 2022 for the 67th CCE Prelims Exam on November 17. However, no official confirmation has been issued by the BPSC on the announcement of the results. Earlier, it was expected that the BPSC will release the results for the 67th CCE Prelims on Monday (November 14) but the results got delayed due to some reasons. Candidates can check their results at-- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

This year, a total of 6 lakh were registered for the BPSC 67th CCE prelims exam of which 4.75 lakh candidates appeared in the exam. Initially, the exam was held on May 8 but got cancelled due to a paper leak. Later, the exam was conducted on September 30. Meanwhile, the BPSC has already released the answer key on its official website.

Aspirants who pass the BPSC 67th CCE prelims exam will have to appear in the mains exam and the interview. According to the performance of the student in the main exam and the interview, the commission will create the final merit list. The BPSC 67th CEE Mains examination is expected to be conducted on December 29 and the results are expected to be announced on March 14 next year.

BPSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link BPSC 67th prelims result 2022 on the home page

Step 3: Candidates have to log in with their details

Step 4: Now, the BPSC 67th prelims result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Note: Download and take a printout for future use