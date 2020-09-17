New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Bihar Public Service Commission on Wednesday released the official notification for 66th combined civil services examination on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the BPSC Prelims 2020 form by visiting the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission i.e, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The online application window for BPSC Prelims 2020 will open on September 28. The application process will be concluded on October 20, 2020. BPSC has also announced December 27, as the tentative date for conducting its preliminary test. According to the notice issued by the commission, 562 vacancies have been released for various posts in different departments of Bihar government. Read on to know about the 66th BPSC Prelims application process, eligibility and other important details related to the exam.

How to apply:

Step 1: Candidate has to visit the official website of BPSC i.e, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link, floating on the homepage for the India Post website for an online application form.

Step 3: Key in the personal and academic details carefully

Step 4: Upload the required documents including category based certificate

Step 5: Make sure to enter all starred details

Step 6: Preview the registration form before submitting

Step 7: Enter ReCaptcha

Step 8: Submit the application form and take out the print for future reference

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university to sit in a preliminary examination. The candidates who will clear the preliminary exam will get a chance to appear in the main exam and interview.

According to the notice issued by Public Service Commission, 562 vacancies have been released for various posts including jail superintendent, labour enforcement officer, superintendent of police, revenue officer, block Panchayati raj officer, planning commissioner, Bihar Probation Service officer, state tax assistant commissioner, upper election officer, additional district transport officer, food supply inspector, and other.

Posted By: Srishti Goel