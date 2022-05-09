New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Sunday (May 8) canceled the examination for its 67th civil services conducted earlier in the day after the question paper got leaked on social media platforms. For the examination, 1083 examination centers were set up in 38 districts. In Patna, 83 examination centers were set up for more than 55 thousand candidates.

What happened?

About an hour before the commencement of the BPSC examination on Sunday, the question paper went viral on social media, which was followed by a ruckus caused by candidates in many examination centers in the state. After the examination ended at Patna, Vaishali, Ara, Aurangabad, and Sitamarhi examination centers, the candidates confirmed that the questions in the examination matched the question paper spreading on social media. According to reports, it was the Set-C question paper that was leaked.

Action taken

The BPSC chairman RK Mahajan had constituted a three-member inquiry committee to probe the paper leak from which a report was sought within 24 hours. The chairman said that the exam was declared canceled based on the findings of the inquiry committee, which submitted its report before the stated time.

Furthermore, the Bihar police on Monday (May 9) constituted a 12-member team to investigate the BPSC preliminary paper leak case. The team will be headed by Sushil Kumar, Superintendent of Police of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW). The primary objective of the team is to reach out to the originating place where the paper was leaked.

Govt's reaction

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav described the paper leak incident as sad and condemnable.

"This is unfortunate, sad&condemnable. This has happened several times in various exams including school papers. But no one learns. We have taken this up several times but to no avail. Students' lives are being played with," he told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also expressed his anger over the paper leak. He has directed the state police to probe the matter.

"We took immediate action in the matter. We are checking where and how the paper was leaked. Enquiry has begun. Police are investigating. I have asked them to speed it up. Anyone found involved would be taken action against," he said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha