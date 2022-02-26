New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to conduct the examination for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) today (February 26). The exam will take place from 12:00 pm to 02:15 pm and the question paper will consist of 50 questions in General Studies, 50 questions in General Science and Mathematics, and 50 questions for the mental ability test.

The question will be both objective type and multiple-choice, and students will get four marks for each correct answer. Besides this, the exam also has negative marking, where one mark will be deducted for every mistake.

The admit card for the exam was released on February 19, and the paper will take place at centres in Patna, Muzzafarpur, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Saran, Nalanda, and Bhojpur. Earlier, the Commission had scheduled the exam for February 27, but the exam was preponed.

Since the preliminary exam will be taken with a book, students will be allowed to carry on 3 three books in the examination hall. As per Amarendra Kumar, Joint Secretary cum Controller of Examinations of the Commission, students can carry a maximum of three books. In this, one book each for General Knowledge, Mathematics, and General Science is permitted in the examination hall.

It should be noted that only NCERT, BSEB, ICSE books are allowed to be carried in the exam room. Apart from this, no books or other papers, devices, etc will be allowed inside the exam hall.

As per the notification shared by the BPSC, there are 24 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk at the pay scale of Rs 19,900-63,200 (Level 2). While talking about numbers, then a total of 61 thousand students have applied for this post, and the exam will be held in 117 examination centers.

BPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of two written exams: Preliminary and Main recruitment exams. Candidates who will clear both the exams will be called for a computer skill test.

