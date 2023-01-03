BPSC Headmaster Recruitment Result Likely To Be Released Today At bpsc.bih.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) today is expected to announce the results of the Headmaster recruitment examination 2022. Once released, candidates can check their results at– bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the exam calendar, BPSC Headmaster results will be declared on January 3. However, no recent notification has been published in this regard. The exam was conducted on December 22, 2022 at 13 district headquarters of the state.

The BPSC Headmaster exam was conducted on OMR sheets and the exam was for 150 objective-type questions of which 75 questions were on general studies, for a total of 75 marks. The other 75 questions were from D.El.Ed subjects. There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect response. The written test was conducted for 2 hours.

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment drive was conducted to fill 6,421 vacant posts of Headmasters in Senior Secondary Schools under the Education Department, Government of Bihar. The aspirants must hold B.Ed, B.Sc.Ed degree from a recognised university to be eligible for BPSC Headmaster Vacancy 2022.

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment Result: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Now go to the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Headmaster recruitment exam results’

Step 4: Candidates have to download the PDF document and view the result using the roll number.