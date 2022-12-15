BPSC Headmaster Recruitment Exam 2022 To Be Held On December 22; Check Other Details Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday released the details for the Headmasters Recruitment Exam 2022 for filing up the vacant posts in primary schools. As per the notification, the admit card will be released a week before the examination and the exam will be conducted on December 22, 2022. Once released, aspirants can check at– bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC headmaster recruitment exam will start at 12 pm and will continue till 2 pm at 13 district headquarters across the state. The exam will consist of 150 questions. 75 questions will be from general studies for a total of 75 marks while the other 75 questions will be from D.EL.ED subjects. The exam will be conducted on OMR sheets. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40,506 vacant posts of the head teacher, of which 13,761 posts are reserved for female candidates. Candidates can also check the district-wise roaster vacancies from the official website.

Candidates must go through the previous year's questions for BPSC Head Teacher. From this, aspirants can understand the structure and level of the questions asked in the examination. It will also help the candidates to understand the topic-wise weightage for the Bihar Head Teacher examination.



BPSC Headmaster Recruitment Exam: Here’s How To Check Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website– onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates have to log in using a username and password

Step 3: Now, click on the admit card

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Note: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference