BPSC Assistant Director Admit Card 2022 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Check

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a short notice regarding the admit card schedule for the Assistant Director-cum-District Public Relation Officer examination. BPSC will be conducting the written exam from November 26 onwards. Candidates can download the admit card and can check their revised schedule for the Assistant Director cum District Public Relation officer examination at-- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the short notice released, the written exam for the Assistant Director-cum-District Public Relation officer post will be held on November 26, 27, and 28 in two shifts.

The exam for the language paper, including Hindi Precis writing, translation from Hindi to English and vice versa and English Essay and Precis writing, will be held on November 26. The written exam for current affairs and theory of Journalism and Editing will be held on November 27. The exam for the subject, including the Importance of Public Relation and Modern Communication, will be conducted on November 28 2022.

BPSC will be releasing the admit card one week before the commencement date for the Assistant Director-cum-District Public Relation Officer. Aspirants can check the admit card from the official website.

BPSC Assistant Director Admit Card 2022: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link flashing on the homepage, 'Examination Program: Assistant Director-cum-District Public Relation Officer Written Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2021)'

Step 3: Now, candidates will get pdf in a new window BPSC Assistant Director admit card

Step 4: Download and print out the BPSC Assistant Director Admit card for future reference.