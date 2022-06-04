New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The BPSC AE Exam 2022 has been postponed by the Bihar Public Service Commission. Candidates who registered for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for a further notice regarding the exam dates. The education body is yet to inform students regarding the new dates of the exam. Students can visit the official website for more information -- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

"The scheduled dates for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam were 12.06.2022 and 13.06.2022. Due to unavoidable reasons, these dates have been changed. The revised exam dates will be announced later," read the BPSC notification.

As per the earlier schedule, the exam was supposed to take place on July 2 and July 3, 2022. However, the date has been postponed, and the commission is yet to announce a new date soon. This board said that the exam is being postponed due to "unavoidable reasons".

Candidates who want to check the notice can follow these simple steps given below.

BPSC AE Exam 2022: How to check the notice

Step 1: Go to the official page on -- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, students will find BPSC AE Exam 2022 postponement notice -- Click on that

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the notice

Step 4: Now, candidates need to check the notice and download the page

NOTE: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Back on March 11, the registration process was started. This recruitment drive will fill up 31 posts in the organisation. Apart from that, candidates are advised to check the official website regularly, as the board will inform regarding new dates on the website.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen