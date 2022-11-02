BPSC AE 2022: Exam For Assistant Engineer Post To Be Held On Nov 10; Admit Cards Likely By Nov 3

BIHAR Public Service Commission on Wednesday announced the dates for the Assistant Engineering (BPSC AE) exam. As per schedule, the BPSC AE exam will be conducted on November 10 in three shifts. Meanwhile, the admit cards for the BPSC AE exam are likely to be released on November 3. The recruitment has started 255 vacant positions including Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical). Aspirants can check and download the BPSC AE admit card from the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC AE exam will be conducted in the written mode. The test will consist of four compulsory papers and two optional papers. Candidates have to select the optional paper as per their educational qualifications. The exam will be conducted for 1 hour for each subject and will be based on Multiple choice questions (MCQ). There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

Important Date Of BPSC AE Exam

November 10- General English (10 am to 11 am), General Hindi (11:30 am to 12:30 pm), General Studies (1 pm to 2 pm)

November 11- General Engineering (10 am to 11 am), Civil Engineering (11:30 am to 12:30 pm), Civil Engineering (1 pm to 2 pm)

Candidates have to appear for the exam as per the BPSC AE exam schedule mentioned in the admit card. It would be necessary to carry the admit card while appearing for the exam centre. Candidates can check their exam timing, venue and other instructions on the BPSC AE admit card.

The BPSC AE exam was postponed due to the municipal elections on October 10 and October 11, 2022. The new date has been released on the website--bpsc.bih.nic.in-- Candidates have to wait for the further process and keep an eye on the official website or Jagran English website to get updates.