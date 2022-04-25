New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar Public Service Commission will release the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card on April 25. Candidates who have applied for the Bihar Public Service Commission (Bihar Sarkari Naukri) Civil Services Prelims Examination can download the admit card from the official website of BPSC at - bpsc.bih.nic.in. The link for the admit card will be activated soon by the commission. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the website for the admit cards.

It must be noted that the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Examination will be held on May 8, 2022. The time for the examination will be 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held in 1083 test centres across 38 districts. The examination is being conducted to fill a total of 726 positions in the Bihar government.

Here's how to download BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card: Step-by-step process

Step 1- First go to the official site of BPSC by clicking on this link- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2- Then look for the link that reads 'BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card' and click on it.

Step 3- After that, you will be asked to fill in your login details and click on submit.

Step 3- Once you have logged in, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4- Carefully check the admit card and download it.

NOTE: Take a print out for future reference.

BPSC Civil Services Prelims Examination is conducted for recruitment in various posts of the Bihar government. The Bihar Public Service Commission is a body created by the Constitution of India for the selection of civil services applicants in the Indian state of Bihar according to their merits. The body was formed in 1949 and since then has been recruiting via competitive examination for appointment to various government posts.

