BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2023: Exam On February 12, Admit Card To Be Released On January 28; Check Details

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday evening released the exam date for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The exam will be conducted on February 12 and the admit card will be released on January 28. Candidates can check the exam notification at– bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC prelims exam will be conducted on February 12 for the duration of two hours from 12 noon to 2 PM. The exam will be held at 805 examination centers in 38 districts across the States. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 401 vacant seats in the organisation.

The BPSC 68th Exam will be conducted in multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The BPSC optional paper will now have only 100 questions instead of 300. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong response. Earlier there used to be a negative marking of 1/3rd of the marks for every incorrect answer.

BPSC 68th Admit Card: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: click on the link 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam admit card on the homepage.

Step 3: Now candidates have to enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Check and download the prelims admit card.

Note: Take a printout for future reference.