BPSC 68th Main Exam: Model Question Papers Out At bpsc.bih.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday released the model question papers for BPSC 68th Main Exam. Aspirants who are preparing for the BPSC exam can download papers to analyze the paper pattern, difficulty level, and topic-wise weightage of questions. Candidates can download the model question paper at– bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 68th main exam model question papers have been released for General Studies I, General Studies II, and Essay Papers. The prelims examination was held on February 12, 2023. The Commission recently released a notice regarding any objection to questions asked in the prelims exam. Candidates can apply for any objection till February 16, 2023, at bpscpat-bih@nic.in.

Candidates must note that those who qualify for the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The commission has not announced the exact date of the main examination yet. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.

BPSC 68th Main Exam: Exam Pattern

The BPSC main examination will be held in offline mode. Paper 1 will consist of General Hindi it will be qualifying in nature and candidates have to secure 30 per cent marks to qualify. The exam will be held for 1000 marks with papers held in the exam separately. The question will be asked in multiple choice-based formats and descriptive-based. There will be negative markings in the BPSC preliminary examination.

BPSC 68th Main Exam Model Question Paper: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link BPSC 68th Main Exam model question papers on the homepage.

Step 3: Now a new PDF file will open where candidates can check the questions.

Step 4: Download the model question paper and printout for further use.