BPSC 68th Exam 2022 Registration For CCE Prelims Ends Today At bpsc.bih.nic.in; Check Details

BPSC 68th Exam 2022: Today will be closing the registration window for 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Application submitted post-deadline will not be accepted so candidates are advised to register themselves in the stipulated time period.

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Tue, 20 Dec 2022 10:49 AM IST
BPSC 68th Exam 2022

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday will be closing the registration window for 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Aspirants who have not applied yet should make sure to get themselves registered today at – bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC CCE prelims registration window was opened on November 25. Application submitted post-deadline will not be accepted so candidates are advised to register themselves in the stipulated time period.

The candidates from the unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600 and reserved category candidates have to pay Rs 150. Male candidates in the unreserved category should have a minimum age of 20, 21 and 22 years, while the upper age limit for unreserved category female candidates is 37 years. For the reserved category, it is 40 years, and for SC/ST it is 42 years.

BPSC 68th Exam is expected to be held on February 12 next year. Candidates who qualify prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the mains exam.

According to the previous trends, candidates had to solve questions from different subjects including General Science, National, and International Events, History of Bihar and India, Geography (mainly Geography of Bihar), Indian Polity and Economy, Changes in the economy of Bihar post-independence, Indian National Movement, and the Role of Bihar, General Mental Abilities.

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2022: Here’s How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website– bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click the apply online button on the homepage

Step 3: Now, Candidates will be redirected to another page and have to click on ‘Apply Online’

Step 4: Candidates will have to enter their required details and complete mobile verification

Step 5: Now, pay the application fee and submit the form

Note: Download and take a printout for future reference

