BPSC 68th Answer Key for Prelims Exam To Be Released Soon, Model Question Paper Out At bpsc.bih.nic.in; Check Details

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the answer key for the prelims exam soon. The commission has released a notice stating that those who appeared for the exam can send their objections via email to bpscpat-bih@nic.in. BPSC has also released the model question paper 2023. Aspirants can download the model question paper at– bpsc.bih.nic.in.

“The candidates appearing in the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on 12.02.2023 are hereby informed that if any type of flawed question is found in the question paper on the subject of General Studies of the said examination, they may submit their objections to the Commission. Can be sent to the email - bpscpat-bih@nic.in by 16.02.2023. Objection received after the said date will not be considered.” reads the official notification.

Candidates must note that those who qualify for the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The commission has not announced the exact date of the main examination yet. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.

BPSC 68th Exam: Important Dates

68th BPSC Notification-- November 18, 2022

68th BPSC Online application begins-- November 25, 2022

68th BPSC Online application ends (REVISED)-- December 30, 2022

68th BPSC Online application edit ends-- January 10, 2023

Preliminary exam-- February 12, 2023

Mains exam-- May 12, 2023

BPSC 68th Main Exam Model Question Paper: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link BPSC 68th Main Exam model question papers on the homepage.

Step 3: Now a new PDF file will open where candidates can check the questions.

Step 4: Download the model question paper and printout for further use.