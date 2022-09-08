BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 To Be Held On Sept 21; Admit Cards To Be Released On Sept 14

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 revised date. As per the official notification, the re-exam of the 67th Combined prelims will take place on September 21, 2022, in the state.

In order to check the official announcement by the commission, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of BPSC-- bpsc.bih.nic in.

It must be noted by the students that the hall ticket for the appearing candidates will be released on September 14, 2022, on the official website of BPSC. The candidates are only required to enter their login credentials to download their admit card.

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card: How to Download?

Step 1: Go to the official website of BPSC--bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, candidates need to click on the notification that reads, 'Important Notice: Regarding 67th Combined (Preliminary) Re-Examination.

Step 3: BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Save and Download the BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update.

The candidates are being informed that t Bihar State Government will conduct the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 in the old pattern i.e. on the same pattern as given by the Commission during the application process.

The exam will be conducted in one single shift that will start at 12 PM and will conclude at 2 PM. Those who need to appear for the re-examination will be needed to reach the examination venue by 11 AM. Also, it is important for the candidates to carry the hall ticket.

Candidates must note that without the hall ticket, the applicants will not be allowed to enter the examination hall or appear for the examination.

Earlier, the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 was conducted on May 8, 2022, but was cancelled due to a paper leak issue.

A total of 802 vaccant posts are to be filled via the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022. The exams are to be held for different positions including General Administration Department of Bihar Civil Services (Subdivision Officer), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Revenue Officer, Labor Superintendent, Tax Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Planning Officer and other posts.