BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card To Be Released Today At bpsc.bih.nic.in; Details Here

THE BIHAR Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be releasing the BPSC 67th admit card 2022 today, September 20, 2022. Those candidates who are planning to appear in the exam are advised to download their admit cards from the official website of BPSC-- bpsc.bih.nic.in, once they are released.

It is being informed to the candidates that in order to download the hall tickets, candidates need to log in using their User ID and password or any other details as asked.

The announcement regarding the release of the BPSC admit card was made on September 9, 2022, on the official website of BPSC.

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card: How To Download?

Step 1: At first, go to the official website of BPSC -- bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage click on the link for BPSC admit card.

Step 3: Enter your log in details.

Step 4: You will now see your admit card appearing on the screen.

Step 5: Download your admit card and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: Students are advised to carry their admit cards to the examination hall as it is mandatory. If, in any case, candidates fail to carry their admit card, they won't be allowed to enter the examination hall and appear for their exam. Along with the admit card, candidates also need to carry a valid government ID proof.

BPSC 67th prelims exams are scheduled to be held on September 20, 22. The examination will take place in a single shift.

Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held on September 30, 2022. However, due to some inevitable reasons, it was postponed.

Earlier, the BPSC announced to conduct of the exam in two days. However, the decision was further changed after the Chief Minister of Bihar said that the exam will be conducted on a single day with no changes in the paper pattern. The announcement was made in view of the protest staged by the candidates for changing the exam pattern. As of now, the exam will take place on September 30, 2022, from 12 PM to 2 PM.