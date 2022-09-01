BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 To Be Held In 'One Day, One Shift' Announces Bihar CM; New Dates Soon

Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 will be held in one day and one shift only, announced by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on September 1. A day after a massive protest by civil services aspirants against the new pattern of the forthcoming preliminary test announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in Patna, the decision was withdrawn on Thursday.

Now, the preliminary test of the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) of the BPSC will be held ‘in one sitting', and not in two days as announced earlier.

“The decision to hold the forthcoming preliminary test of the BPSC in one sitting was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday. The old pattern will be followed and the next preliminary test of the BPSC will be held in one sitting only,” according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Earlier, the BPSC had announced that the preliminary test of the 67th CCE-2022 would be held in two days - September 20 and 22 - in view of the large number of applicants registered for the exam. Now, the Commission will soon announce a fresh date for the preliminary test of the BPSC. Candidates can check new dates for BPSC 67th prelims on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

For the uninitiated, Civil services aspirants on Wednesday were protesting in Patna against the new pattern of the examination that had been announced by the BPSC. The police baton charged the protesters after they became aggressive.

Earlier, the preliminary test of the 67th was held on May 8 but it was cancelled after the question paper was leaked. For more details and the latest updates on the same, candidates interested in Bihar Civil Services can check the official website or check here.