BPSC 67th Prelim Exams To Be Held On September 21 In A Single Shift | Details

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to conduct the 67th preliminary test. The entire test schedule has been released on the official website, and the Commission will conduct the exam on September 21. The exam will be conducted in a single day and will follow the same old pattern.

A high-level meeting was taken place which involved chief secretary Amir Subhani and BPSC chairman Atul Prasad, and later Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took the decision.

“The decision to hold the forthcoming preliminary test of the BPSC in one sitting was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday. The old pattern will be followed and the next preliminary test of the BPSC will be held in one sitting only,” according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

This year more than 6 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exams. Further, students should note that the Commission will issue the admit card 10 days before the exam. report suggests.

Back on August 30, a notice was issued by BPSC which stated that the exam will be conducted in two shifts on September 20 and September 22, and results will be declared later following the equi-percentile equating technique.

The BPSC conducted the prelims examination on May 8. However, the exam was canelled on the same day due to the paper leak. In order to fill 807 vacant seats in different government departments, the BPSC is conducting the 67th prelim exams.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday a massive protest was seen in Patna by the civil service aspirant against the new pattern of the examination that had been announced by the BPSC. The police baton charged the protesters after they became aggressive.

The Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police is investigating the matter, and it has so far arrested 18 people, including seven government officials.

(With agency inputs)