New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has revised the timetable for its 65th mains examination. The examination body published a notice to that effect announcing changes in exam timings on its official website i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC 65th main exams will be held on November 25, 26 and 28. The entrance exam will be conducted in two sittings on November 25 and on rest of the days, the exam will be held in one sitting.

After the latest changes, BPSC CCE which is scheduled for 25 November 2020 will be held from 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM in place of 10 AM to 1 PM. Also, the exam on 26 November and 28 November 2020 will be conducted from 11 AM to 2 PM instead of 12 AM to 3 PM.

