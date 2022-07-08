BOSEM HSLC Result 2022: Manipur Education Board Declares Class 10th Results; Here's How To Check

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur on Friday declared the Manipur Higher School Leaving Certificate Examination, HSLC. The results were declared on the official website. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website --manresults.nic.in

Students should note that the link for HSCL results are active now and they can download their result from the link. However, in order to download the results, students need their login credentials such as roll number, and then the result will appear on the screen.

Every year, the education body conducts the HSLC exams along with the Higher Secondary Education Exam. This year, the exam was conducted offline, and the duration of the exam was three hours. The BOSEM HSC Result 2022 was declared on June 6, 2022, for all the streams are Arts, Science, and Commerce.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

BOSEM HSLC 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- manresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads, 'Higher School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Once you click, the page will appear where candidates need to put their roll number

Step 4: Click on submit and the result will appear

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

BOSEM conducted the Manipur High School Leaving Certificate exam from April 7 to May 11, 2022.