LIVE bseodisha.nic.in, BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: According to the statement by the state education minister, Samir Das, the BSE, Odisha class 10th board exam results will be declared at 10 am on Wednesday, July 29.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, (BSE) on Wednesday declared the class 10th board exam results. The results were declared by BSE on its official website at bseodisha.nic.in and orrisaresults.nic.in.

The students can also check their class 10th board exam results at Jagran Josh. Students can also check their results via SMS by typing RESULTOR10<Roll number> and sending it to 56263.

Of the total students appeared for the Odisha class 10th board exams, 78.76 per cent of total students cleared the board exams. This year also, the girls have outperformed the boys. Of the total 2,62,738 girl students, 2,15,368 have passed the exam this year with a pass percentage of 81.98%. Of the 2,47,451 boys, 1,92,501 passed the exam with a pass percentage of 77.8%.

1,279 students were awarded grade-A1, 8,458 students got Grade A2, 18,188 got B1 and 32,328 students have been graded under B2 category. Similarly, 49,153 students have been graded under the C category. Grade D-89,556 Grade E-2,23,195.

Around 5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th exams this year in Odisha. This year, BSE conducted the Odisha 10th Examinations from February 19 to March 2, 2020. Though the paper was complete before the pandemic outbreak, the evaluation process got stalled due to lockdowns.

Here are the steps to check your BSE Class 10th scorecard:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of Odisha board at bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "Class 10 Results Click Here" link

Step 3: Submit your credentials like roll number, name, date of birth

Step 4: Your results will appear on the display

Step 5: Download your results and you can take a print out also for future references

In 2019, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 70.78 per cent for the Class 10 results. A total of 2,05,470 female students and 1,91,655 male students had passed the exam.

Total number of students in A1 grade: 1,181

Total number of students in A2 grade: 9,938

Total number of students in B1 grade: 24,991

Total number of students in B2 grade: 46,319





Posted By: Talib Khan