Board Exams 2021: If lack of sleep is bothering you or suffering from constant tiredness and anxiousness then, you are at the right place. Here's how you can reduce stress

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Coronavirus second wave has created havoc among students as their board exams are knocking at the doors. With few days left to revise the syllabus, students are slowly slipping into the stress zone. Even the COVID-19 pandemic situation has taken a toll on them, making it difficult for them to focus on their studies. Keeping it short, if lack of sleep is bothering you or suffering from constant tiredness and anxiousness then, you are at the right place. Because in this article, we are going to advise you some tips that you must follow to lower the stress level.

How to reduce exam stress?

1. Take at least 8 hours of sleep

2. Plan and prepare a study schedule so that you are able to focus.

3. Reach out to teachers for help

4. Take a break from the study at regular intervals

5. Do exercise regularly to release stress and increase the immune system.

6. Cut down on the usage of the phone as they can add to your anxiety.

7. Getting bore? Listen to light music or play to release stress

Eat right to boost memory and reduce stress

Recently, nutritionist Mumum Ganeriwal took to her social media handle and shared some nutrition tips for students who are soon going to appear for board exams.

1. Add 1st ghee to your 3-course meals (Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner)

2. Avoid packaged breakfast such as oats, cereal, etc. Instead, eat Poha, Upma, Roti or Pratha.

3. Cut down on the intake of sugar

4. Have a Curd to keep your gut healthy. Also, it enhances the release of serotonin and happy hormones that help to control stress level in students.

5. Have rice in dinner for good sleep as it pre-biotic and helps to keep the stomach light. You can have curd rice, dal rice, khichdi, etc.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv