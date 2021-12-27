New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations are conducting board exams 2021-22 in two phases, and the first term of the Exams have already concluded in the country. The second term of the exams is slated to be conducted in March 2022. Apart from CBSE, CISCE and many other state boards like Maharashtra, Bihar have also released the timetable of Board exam 2022 for Class 10 and 12.

Check the state-wise list of Class 10, Class 12 board exams 2022 schedule here:

CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board exams 2022

While the first term has already been conducted, Both CBSE and CISCE Term 2 board exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022 and the detailed date sheet are to be released soon.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Board Exam 2022

Maharashtra will conduct the board exams for Class 10 and 12 in a single phase and the Maha HSC or Class 12 Board exam 2022 are scheduled to be held from March 4 to April 7 while the SSC or Class 10 board exams will be conducted from March 15 to April 18 in the state.

Bihar, BSEB Class 10,12 Board Exams 2022

The Bihar School Examination Board is one such board that always conducts the board exams in the state earlier than any other. Bihar Board Matric exam or Class 10 boards will begin on February 17 and end on February 24. While BSEB Inter Exam of Class 12 boards 2022 will start on February 1 and end on February 14.

Uttar Pradesh, UPMSP Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 exams in March 2022. While Practical exams are slated to begin from, the third week of February, the theory papers are scheduled for the fourth week of March.

Madhya Pradesh, MPBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022:

MPBSE has released MP Board Date Sheet 2022 for Class 10th, 12th exams. The Class 10th exams would begin on February 18, 2022, and end on March 10. Meanwhile, Class 12 exams will begin on Feb 17, 2022, and end on March 12.

Gujarat, GSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board announced the dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The exams will now be conducted between March 28 to April 12, 2022.

Mizoram, MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Board Exam 2022

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the dates for Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations. Class 10 exams will begin on February 28 and end on March 16 while Class 12 exams will begin on March 1 and end on March 25.

Jharkhand, JAC Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022

Jharkhand Academic Council will conduct the final exam of Class 10 from March 4 to 21, 2022 while Class 12 Board exams will be conducted in the same month. However, dates are still to be released by the boards.

