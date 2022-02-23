New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams for students of classes 10 and 12 that will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), and other state boards.

The matter will be heard by a three-judge bench headed Justice AM Khanwilkar. The bench also comprises Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar.

"Without completing the course, how can examination be conducted," the court had observed orally after the plea claimed that "classes have not been completed." "We will list it on Wednesday."

The plea has been filed by activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai and others. In their plea, the petitioners have claimed that despite an improvement in COVID-19 situation across the country, classes have not been completed yet.

The petitioners have also sought the relief of the constitution of a committee for deciding the formula of assessment of students including compartment students and declaring the result within a time limit and deadline.

"Last year, there was a scheme after your lordships intervention. This year also, we require some sort of solution otherwise this is going to drag," they said, adding the Madhya Pradesh Board exams have also commenced.

"Even though the corona situation has improved, the classes have not completed... Unless the course is completed, you should not conduct the examination. This is going to delay further. CBSE has not proposed any scheme," they added.

The CBSE and other boards have already conducted the term 1 exams. The CBSE has also announced that term 2 exams will be conducted from April 26. The CSISE is also expected to conduct the class 10 and 12 exams in April and May, along with other boards.

Last year in June, the apex court had approved the 30:30:40 assessment schemes of the CBSE and CISCE for the evaluation of marks for class 12 students based on their results in classes 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma