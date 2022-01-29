New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: India is witnessing a decline in Covid cases. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 2.5 1lakh new infections, and it is also the fourth consecutive day when the number of infections has been recorded below 3 lakhs. Seeing the situation, states such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram have decided to conduct board exams for class 10, 12 students from February.

Though the states are conducting the exam amid Covid cases, students and teaching staff are required to follow strict Covid protocols such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and sensitization of area on a regular basis.

Bihar Board Exam 2022:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the board exams for both class 10, 12 students. The board exam for class 10 students will commence on 17 February and will end on 24 February, whereas the board exams for students of class 12 will start on 1st February and will on 14th February. The education body has already issued the admit card for the exam, and students can download the hall ticket from the official website -- bihar.gov.in.

Madhya Pradesh Board Exam 2022:

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has also announced the board exam for classes 10, 12. As per the schedule, the class 10 exam will commence from February 18, whereas the class 12 exam will start from February 17. The education body has already declared the hall tickets for the exam. Students appearing for class 10, 12 board exam 2022 can download their admit card from the official website -- mponline.gov.in.

Mizoram Board Exam 2022:

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the dates for the High School Leaving Certificate Examination (Class 10) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Class 12) final examinations. According to media reports, the exams for class 10 will commence on February 28 and will end on March 16. The board exam for students class 12 will start on March 1 and end on March 25.

